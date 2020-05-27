LEWISTON — At least four staff members at a Lewiston group home have tested positive for the coronavirus, state officials said Wednesday.
Staff from the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention were investigating the outbreak at the Ubuntu Care home in Lewiston on Wednesday, Maine CDC Director Nirav Shah said during the daily news conference.
According to its website, the Portland-based organization provides residential care “inspired by traditional African values” for people with intellectual disabilities in Androscoggin, Cumberland and York counties. More information wasn’t immediately available about the Lewiston facility or how many residents live there.
A call to the organization seeking comment was not immediately returned Wednesday.
State health officials have continually raised alarm at congregate care and group home facilities that are more susceptible to COVID-19 outbreaks. John F. Murphy Homes in Auburn had a similar outbreak in April.
