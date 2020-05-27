LEWISTON — A local woman was arrested Tuesday evening and charged with firing a handgun during a domestic dispute, according to police.
Sheila Ramponeau, 32, was charged with aggravated reckless conduct with a firearm and domestic violence reckless conduct.
Lt. David St. Pierre of the Lewiston Police Department said that at 11 p.m. Monday, police received several calls reporting gunshots or fireworks in the area of 230 Bartlett St.
They also received a report of a disturbance in the same area.
While searching the area, police were unable to find any evidence to determine if the report of gunshots were accurate, St. Pierre said.
Police found the window of a vehicle parked in the area shattered, St. Pierre said, but could not confirm that it was a gunshot that caused it.
St. Pierre said police continued investigating Tuesday and learned that Ramponeau had fired a gun during a domestic dispute, and that she owned the vehicle with the shattered window.
