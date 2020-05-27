AUGUSTA – Cecile Claudia Pare, 106, was born on Jan. 23, 1914, in Augusta, the daughter of Polycarp LeClair and Virginia (Parquette) LeClair. At the age of 5, she and her sister went to live with their father in St. Ephrem de Beauce, Quebec. She was raised by her father and grandparents until the age of 18.She loved music and was an avid piano and violin player. On a weekly basis, neighbors and friends would gather at individual homes to play, sing and dance. These were extremely memorable years for her.Cecile’s father was a carpenter, painter, barber, church sexton and all-around jack-of-all-trades, all while running the family farm. He managed all this with the help of his beloved daughter, Cecile, who was always by her father’s side to lend a hand. Her younger sister, Madora, died at the age of 8 due to diphtheria. At the age of 18, Cecile returned to Augusta. She worked as a nanny and a chamber maid in private homes, local hotels and motels and a hospital. She saved everything she could and put it in a Hope Chest for the future.On Dec. 27, 1937, she married Wilfred E. Pare Sr. She was predeceased by her husband in 1978; by a son, Arthur “Albert” Pare; and by her sister, Madora.Cecile is survived by her sons, Gerard Pare and his wife Cecile of West Gardiner, Wilfred E. “Emile” Pare Jr. of Augusta and his long time companion, Lucille Dube, and Richard Stewart and his wife Lise of Oxford, her daughters, Rita Avery and her husband Charles “Buddy” Avery of Lisbon Falls, and Theresa L. O’Clair and her husband Roger of Augusta; her daughter-in-law, Peggy (Dill) Pare of Bath; as well as 13 grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren and 25 great-great-grandchildren.Cecile enjoyed telling jokes and stories from her youth. On trips to Connecticut with senior groups, participants would be entertained on the bus when tour guides would turn the microphone over to her to entertain the audience. We have so many wonderful memories with Mom. She loved going to the ocean, Higgin’s Beach with daughter Rita, and loved going to Old Orchard Beach with daughter Theresa for the weekend. She loved going in Theresa and Roger’s pool in the summer. Have many memories of going out to eat in surrounding towns with all her children. She was an avid walker and did about four miles a day. She never drove a car or had a vehicle. We always had homemade food growing up. She was raised on everything fresh from the garden. Also had food supply from their livestock to keep them going all winter on their farm. For the last five years, Cecile resided at Woodlands Senior Living in Hallowell. The staff was very caring towards the residents. It was helpful to know that Mom received great care while she was in residence. She loved being around family and friends, loved listening to music, had a great appetite and looked forward to the daily visits from her daughter Theresa, son Emile as well as occasional visits by son-in-law, Roger “Daddy” O’Clair with his guitar. There will be no public visiting hours. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at a later date. A private burial will be held at the convenience of the family in Holy Family Cemetery, Augusta. Arrangements have been entrusted to Plummer Funeral Home, 16 Pleasant St., Augusta. Condolences, stories and photos may be shared at http://www.plummerfh.com.

Guest Book

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous