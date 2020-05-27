SAN DIEGO, Calif. – David A. Bolduc, writer, died on May 18, 2020 at USC Medical Center in San Diego, Calif. after suffering a stroke at the age of 60.David was born in Skowhegan on Jan. 7, 1960. He graduated from Valley High School in 1977 and several years later was awarded an MFA in Creative Writing at San Diego State University. As a life long learner, David was a self-published author, publishing his own short stories and poetry. He also translated and published poetry from various languages, including Greek, Latin, and Classical Chinese. David was also a painter, a photographer, and a videographer.Preceded in death by his father, Claude Bolduc, mother, Lorraine Bolduc Francoeur, and stepfather, Raymond Francoeur.David is survived by his sisters, Kim Bolduc-Bartlett, Kelly Vicneire and brother-in-law James Vicneire Jr., brother, Darryl Francoeur and sister-in-law Karen Francoeur; his nieces, Melanie and husband Brian, Zoe, Bridgette, nephew Logan; great-niece Olive, great-nephew Theodore; and the rest of his many family members and friends.The family wishes to thank David’s friends, Jim Ellerbee and Arlene Keane. Due to current circumstances, there will be no funeral services. Beloved son, brother, uncle, cousin, and friend, you will be greatly missed.

