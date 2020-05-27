AUGUSTA – Pamela “Pam” W. Carter, 76, of Augusta, passed away peacefully in her home, surrounded by her family on May 19, 2020 after a battle with cancer. She was born in Augusta on Nov. 11, 1943, the daughter of Phyllis (Huntington) Trepanier and Louie Philip Trepanier. On Dec. 23, 1979, Pam married Arthur J. Carter and they have shared 41 years together, with their blended family of seven children. In Pam’s eyes, there were no stepchildren, they were all their kids. Pam worked for many years in the food industry. She enjoyed waitressing, which she did for over 40 years in the building that is now Pat’s Pizza in Augusta and eventually opened her own small restaurant in Vassalboro for a year, before retiring.Pam loved animals, playing Beano, camping, but most of all loved her family. She was so proud of her children and grandchildren. Her favorite times were spent around a table playing cards and laughing with her family. Pam was a cherished mother and mother-in-law, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt and friend. Pam was predeceased by her parents; her brothers, Richard Trepanier, Robert Trepanier, Philip Rodney Trepanier, Barry Trepanier and James Trepanier; her son, Timothy Carter; her mother-in-law, Eunice Carter, father-in-law, Hubert Carter; and a special sister-in-law, Jean Carter. She is survived by her husband, Arthur J. Carter; two brothers, Gerard Trepanier of Gardiner and Douglas Trepanier and his wife Diane of Sidney, three sisters, Sharon Ettinger of Connecticut, Brenda Lachance and her husband Fern of Belgrade and Patricia Vigue of Augusta; sons, Ronald Willett and his partner Becky Marks of Palermo, Kervyn Willett and his wife Tracy of Vassalboro, Robert Willett and his wife Tina of Clinton, Shane Willett and his partner Melissa Bragg of Vassalboro and H. Thomas Carter and his wife Marybeth of Augusta, one daughter, Carrie Carter of Bangor; 16 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.Pam was a strong woman, who loved her family deeply. She will be missed beyond measure.Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

Guest Book

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous