Peter Mulvey will perform at 7 p.m. Sunday, May 31, via facebook.com/olsportland.
One Longfellow Square invites you to stream a performance from Milwaukee-based singer-songwriter. Mulvey’s been a mainstay in the folk music scene since the ’90s with a discography of more than 20 studio and live albums and EPs.
Mulvey released “The Trouble with Poets” in March, so expect to hear tracks from that.
