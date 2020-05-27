Teens to Trails addresses critical issues of public health in Maine’s teenage population by increasing access to physical activity and creating a sense of belonging. The Brunswick-based nonprofit helps high school schools and community organizations incorporate the outdoors into daily life and establish Outing Clubs which connect students with life-changing outdoor experiences — regardless of prior experience or financial need, according to a news release from Shannon Gilmore, communications manager.

These outdoor skills are helping kids stay active while schools are closed, countering trends recently reported in the New York Times that school shutdowns because of the coronavirus have prompted a rise in unhealthy behaviors that drive weight gain. The Yarmouth Outing Club is hosting a contest that others may want to replicate. They invite students to submit a video, picture, painting, poem to show how outing club members have been enjoying the outdoors. Teens to Trails is providing prizes for the winners.

Brenda Weis, advisor to the outing club at Cony High School in Augusta had a Zoom meeting with her club recently and said, “It was so good just to see the kids and chat with them. I adore all of them and was happy they’re doing things that bring them outside while the club can not meet in person for the hikes and bike rides we love to do together. Cony Outing Club is brainstorming ideas on how we can promote outdoor activity amongst our students, families, and the community; from outdoor scavenger hunts, to building bluebird houses, to sharing a link for local trails. It’s important that we continue to support one another and provide gentle reminders that the outdoors is good for our brains, our bodies, and our social connections,” according to the release.

The Horizon Foundation and Quimby Family Foundation recently each awarded Teens to Trails $15,000 grants to support programming that addresses physical and emotional wellness, inclusivity, and outdoor leadership for Maine’s teenagers.

The Horizon Foundation President Sandy Buck said, “So glad we can help Teens to Trails. You do important work for Maine kids; we need to get them outdoors so they’ll love our state and build lifelong habits of wellness.”

For additional information on Teens To Trails and Outing Clubs, visit teenstotrails.org.

Teens To Trails is a charitable nonprofit dedicated to connecting high school students to life-changing outdoor experiences with a vision that all teens have the opportunity to enjoy the outdoors, together.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous