A custodian at Yarmouth High School has been diagnosed with COVID-19, the district said in a notification sent to the school community Wednesday afternoon.

It is not believed that the individual had close contact with any other employees other than the custodial staff or with any members of the public, Superintendent of Schools Andrew Dolloff said.

The employee was recently diagnosed and is quarantining at home. Dolloff did not specify when the employee tested positive for disease caused by the coronavirus, but he did urge anyone who was at the high school May 5-19 and had contact with a member of the custodial staff to contact him for more information.

“Please know that the school department has protocols in place for critical infrastructure workers (including custodial/maintenance) that direct how they will protect themselves and others in the light of this information,” Dolloff said, adding that the Yarmouth School Department will continue to follow Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention guidance in the operation of its schools.

Yarmouth schools have been closed since March 16 and have established distance-learning programs for all their students. The school year will officially end June 12. The school system is planning to reopen in September, Dolloff said in a message posted on the school department’s website.

