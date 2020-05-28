Maine AgrAbility and the Maine CITE Coordinating Center will host a free webinar on the prevalence of arthritis in agriculture from 1 to 2 p.m. Tuesday, June 2, according to a news release from Lani Carlson with the University of Maine Cooperative Extension in Orono.

Webinar topics include the ways arthritis can affect farmers, and how small changes in routines and using assistive technology can help reduce its impact.

For more information or to register, visit extension.umaine.edu.

Maine AgrAbility, a collaborative project of University of Maine Cooperative Extension and Alpha One, is dedicated to helping farmers, fishermen and forest workers work safely and more productively.

For more information, contact Carlson at 207-944-1533 or [email protected].

