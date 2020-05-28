AUGUSTA — Cony High School recently announced the following students were named its 2020 Girls and Boys State delegates, according to a news release from Bonnie L. Cloutier, guidance secretary.

GIRLS STATE:

Mandy Cooper is the daughter of Michelle and Kirk Cooper of Augusta. She is a member of the Olympia Snowe Woman’s Leadership Institute, the Art Club, Student Council, Key Club and is a School Board representative.

She also plays tennis and yolleyball. She volunteers in elementary school classrooms, the Children’s Discovery Museum, summer camps and the Cony Art Club.

Amanda Jorgensen is the daughter of Todd and Mindy Jorgensen of Augusta. She is a member of the National Honor Society, varsity outdoor track, soccer and swim teams. She volunteers at the Angel Food Network community dinners, Gasping Gobbler 5K and various fitness fundraisers.

Tessa Jorgensen is the daughter of Mindy and Todd Jorgensen of Augusta. She is a member of the varsity soccer, cross country, swim and outdoor track teams, as well as club soccer and swimming. She is a volunteer for Angel Food Network Community Dinners, Gasping Gobbler 5K and various fitness fundraisers.

Brooklynn Merrill is the daughter of Tiffany and Chris Merrill of Augusta. She is a member of the National Honor Society, Cony Madrigals, Spanish Club, Yearbook, Chizzle Wizzle Executive Committee and the varsity volleyball team. She volunteers with the Cony Middle School Chorus and participated in the Safe Passage/Camino Seguro in Guatemala.

Julia Reny is the daughter of Kay and Peter Reny of Gardiner. She is a member of National Honor Society, as well as The Olympia Snowe Women’s Leadership Institute, Student Council, Spanish Club and Chizzle Wizzle. She plays varsity field hockey, basketball and track and field. She volunteers as a counselor at basketball and field hockey camps, as well as a volunteer as an assistant teacher at summer school, and Bible Camp.

Hannah Richardson is the daughter of Tony and Stephen Richardson of Augusta. She is a member of the National Honor Society, Student Council, Fellowship of Christian Athletes Huddle Leader and vice president of Chizzle Wizzle. She is also a member of the Cony Madrigals and is on the varsity cross country, track and swim teams. She volunteers at church as well as a counselor at FCA Summer Camp and the Lithgow Library.

BOYS STATE

Jack Begin is the son of Michelle and John Begin of Chelsea. He is class president, a member of the National Honor Society, Key Club president, Civil Discourse Group leader, EnviRamental Club, Science Club, Rameses, Chizzle Wizzle, Math Team, Spanish Club and Outing Club. He is also a member of varsity football, swim and lacrosse teams. He also participated in the Cony Science Bowl and Cony High School Quiz Show Teams. He volunteers at the Faith Christian Church Food Pantry, Polar Dip for Camp Capella, MaineGeneral Walk for Hope, MaineGeneral Forks & Friends, Bulldog Strong Basketball Tournament and Augusta Kiwanis Club Auction.

Dylan Begley is the son of Monique St. Andre and Michael Begley of Augusta. He is a member of the Cony Madrigals, Chizzle Wizzle, Spanish Club and the Quiz Team. He volunteers on Day of Caring at Cony.

Elijah Bezanson is the son of Hope Libby of Augusta and Bill Bezanson of Richmond. He is a member of the National Honor Society, Latin Club, Chizzle Wizzle and Seeds of Peace. He plays varsity golf, hockey and baseball. He volunteers at youth baseball camps, umpiring for the Richmond Youth Baseball, Seeds of Peace and helps at a local church.

Hunter Davis is the son of Karen Davis of Augusta. He is a member of the National Honor Society, German Club, GAPP Exchange, Cony Madrigals, Chizzle Wizzle, Peer Pal, Pep Band, Unified Basketball and he is a Special Olympics Peer Pal. He is also a member of the varsity golf and tennis teams. He volunteers at Togus Veteran’s Hospital, William S. Cohen Community Center and Special Olympics.

Kyle Douin is the son of Denise and Jason Douin of Augusta. He is a member the National Honor Society, Key Club and Spanish Club. He also is a member of the varsity golf, football, basketball and baseball teams. He volunteers at church, daycare as well as youth baseball and basketball camps.

Jack Rodrigue is the son of Suzanne and Peter Rodrigue of Augusta. He is a member of the National Honor Society, Spanish Club and Key Club. He also is a member of the basketball and tennis teams. He volunteers at MaineGeneral Medical Center, concessions during local sports events and as a lector at St. Michael Parish.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: