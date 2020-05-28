The building that houses the backup generator for Madison Electric Works caught fire Wednesday evening, causing thousands of dollars in damage and requiring the utility to shut down power to about 2,500 consumers.

Madison Fire Chief Don French said on Thursday that crews responded to the report of the blaze on Jones Street just before 6 p.m. Wednesday. When the fire department arrived, the 40-by-60 foot building was engulfed in flames.

“By the time I got on scene, Madison Electric already had somebody on scene,” French said. “He was working to get the power de-energized so that we could get in and fight the fire. It was a very rapid response. Within five to 10 minutes, the power was de-energized and we attacked the fire.”

The building that caught fire inside the substation houses a backup generator that operates when demand for power is high, French said, adding the generator likely kicked in because of an increase in demand from community members using air conditioning units in their homes as temperatures Wednesday rose into the 80s.

French said the generator was heavily damaged by the fire, but the Madison Electric Works main production and distribution system was not damaged.

The cause of the fire is not known, French said, but a state fire marshal was called to the scene to investigate.

Martin Berry, superintendent at Madison Electric Works, said that 2,500 people were without power for about three hours while firefighters knocked down the blaze.

“We don’t know for sure how or what caught fire, but it did not damage any of our equipment that provides electricity,” Berry said.

Berry said the diesel generator kicks in to reduce demand on the Madison Electric Works main system.

“There are no ramifications for not having (the diesel generator) operating,” Berry said, and Madison Electric will purchase power from an outside system if it is needed.

Madison, Anson and Starks fire departments all responded to the fire. One firefighter was transported to Redington-Fairview General Hospital in Skowhegan to be treated for heat exhaustion and was released later in the evening. EMS services in Skowhegan were also at the fire on standby. No other injuries were reported, French said.

“It was a substantial loss, worth a lot of money,” French said, though he is not able to provide an exact estimate on how much the damages cost, but said it is in the thousands.

“Everything went well, and I am very impressed with Madison Electric getting there quickly,” French said. “Everyone did their jobs very well.”

