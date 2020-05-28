Volunteer Maine, the state service commission in Augusta, seeks nominations for all categories of the 34th annual Governor’s Awards for Service and Volunteerism. The goal of these awards is to celebrate and honor the exemplary work and leadership of Maine’s dedicated citizens of all age. Nominations will close at 5 p.m. Tuesday, June 30, according to a news release from the commission.

The COVID-19 health emergency has shined a light on those who have selflessly stepped to help their fellow Mainers. This year’s award program is an opportunity to recognize the efforts of individuals, teams and organizations across the state who have answered the call to help Maine communities.

Since 1987, the awards have celebrated and recognized the role of citizen volunteers in the success and vitality of Maine communities. At the same time, the awards seek to inspire others to be active in civic life and follow in the footsteps of those recognized. The awards program is managed for the Governor’s Office by Volunteer Maine.

In total, 12 award recipients are selected from nominations by a panel of volunteer reviewers. The panel includes past award recipients, Commission members, and community representatives. This year’s categories for individuals and teams are as follows:

Individual or team categories:

• Maine Volunteer of the Year;

• Young Maine Volunteer of the Year;

• Outstanding Public Sector Volunteer;

• Employee Volunteer of the Year;

• Outstanding National Service Volunteer;

• Outstanding Volunteer Team;

• Excellence in Volunteer Leadership; and

• Excellence in Youth Service Developmen.

Organization categories:

• Outstanding Employee Volunteer Program;

• Outstanding Nonprofit Volunteer Program;

• Service Enterprise of the Year; and

• School District Excellence in Service-learning.

The following individuals, teams and organizations earned a Governor’s Award for Service and Volunteerism in 2019:

• Volunteer of the Year: Mark Wisecup, Windham;

• Excellence in Volunteer Leadership: Jan Cerabona, Elliot;

• Outstanding Nonprofit Volunteer Program: Literacy Volunteers of Bangor, Bangor;

• Outstanding Volunteer Team: Medication One-on-One Team, Southern Maine Agency on Aging, Scarborough; and

• Service Enterprise of the Year: Mid Coast Hunger Prevention Program, Brunswick.

Award winners will be honored at a recognition ceremony to be held in the fall, details to be announced at a later date.

For more information, including categories, online nomination instructions, eligibility and selection criteria. visit volunteermaine.org/governors-service-awards/ .

