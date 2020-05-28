HAMPTON, N.H. – Dr. Daniel S. Maloney, 92, of Hampton, N.H. passed away peacefully on Thursday, May 21, 2020. He was born on Feb. 3, 1928 in Quincy, Mass., the son of the late Daniel A. and Margaret (Leary) Maloney of East Braintree, Mass. He was the beloved husband of Alice (Sweezey) Maloney, formerly of Braintree, Mass.Dan leaves his wife, Alice; and their three sons, D. Stephen Jr., Shawn Michael and Kevin Spencer and his companion Gay King all of Hampton; his three grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; his brother-in-law, Bob Lake; and his ever faithful “Jake,” the German Shorthaired Pointer. He will be greatly missed by all that had the pleasure to have met and spend time with him.In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his sister, Margaret Lake. All services will be private. Arrangements are by the Remick and Gendron Funeral Home – Crematory, Hampton, N.H. Please visit http://www.RemickGendron.com to read Dan’s complete obituary, to sign his tribute wall and for additional information.

