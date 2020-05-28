University of Maine Cooperative Extension has updated and expanded resources available to keepers of small ruminants on the dedicated sheep and goat program webpage, according to a news release from Donna Coffin, of the UMaine Extension in Orono.

The revised site includes new publications on caring for young stock purchased off the farm, updated production and health management information, an updated sheep shearers list, marketing resources and information on relevant UMaine Extension 4-H programs.

For more information contact Coffin at 207-262-7726 or [email protected].

