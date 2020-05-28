University of Maine Cooperative Extension compiled resources into a new webpage dedicated to Best Management Practices for U-Pick Farms During COVID-19, according to a news release from Jason Lilley with the UMaine Extension in Orono.

The site offers guidance and practical tips on topics including proper sanitation, maintaining social distancing, safe hand washing systems, and access to a recorded webinar featuring in-depth discussion about best pick-your-own practices for Maine farms.

For more information, contact Lilley at 207-781-6099 or [email protected]

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: