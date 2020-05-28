During the long national struggle that is coronavirus, the grinding wheels of Washington have moved that much more slowly — something that in normal times we might mark as a good thing under the old adage that the government that acts least acts best.

But a few important things have happened beyond the approval of the first stimulus package.

Among these is the Senate’s confirmation of Texas congressman John Ratcliffe as director of national intelligence.

In a 49-44 vote, Ratcliffe was confirmed by the Senate on Thursday along partisan lines.

Make no mistake, Ratcliffe is an imperfect nominee. From his lack of experience in the intelligence community to what is now a transparent case of resume inflation and an uncritical defense of the president in the impeachment hearings, he is not ideal for the role.

But when it comes to presidential nominees before the Senate, the question senators should ask is not whether this is the nominee they would select, but whether the president’s choice is acceptable. And given all we know now, Ratcliffe, a former U.S. attorney with a strong background in cybersecurity, clears the bar for acceptable.

The bottom line is that elections have consequences. And using presidential nominees to relitigate elections is a key ingredient in the recipe for endless partisan warfare. The struggles are served up by cable news and political fundraisers as fodder for the us-versus-them battles they constantly feed their audiences in a bid to grab eyeballs and wallets. Meanwhile, opposing party leaders can grandstand about a nominee’s determination to — shocker — support a president’s agenda.

Every nomination is not a Thermopylae. John Ratcliffe may do a poor job as intelligence director. He may do a fine job. The Senate’s job is to offer advice and consent to the president, not impose its own will upon him.

Ratcliffe will owe the president his service, and he will owe the intelligence community and the American people his independence.

Beyond that, he is the president’s choice, and he should be given the chance to serve.

