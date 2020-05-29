GREENVILLE, S.C. — The following local students are among more than 850 Bob Jones University students named to the 2020 spring semester dean’s list.

Jacob Hilton of South Gardiner is a freshman ministry and leadership major.

Jessica Hilton of South Gardiner is a senior educational studies major.

Logan Hilton of South Gardiner is a freshman criminal justice major.

The dean’s List recognizes students who earn a 3.00-3.74 grade point average during the semester

