GREENVILLE, S.C. — The following local students are among more than 850 Bob Jones University students named to the 2020 spring semester dean’s list.
Jacob Hilton of South Gardiner is a freshman ministry and leadership major.
Jessica Hilton of South Gardiner is a senior educational studies major.
Logan Hilton of South Gardiner is a freshman criminal justice major.
The dean’s List recognizes students who earn a 3.00-3.74 grade point average during the semester
