From left are Benjamin Lazar Davis, Bridget Kearne and Stevo Atambire. Photo courtesy of State TheatreBridget Kearney & Benjamin Lazar Davis will perform at 8 p.m. Tuesday, June 2, at facebook.com/statetheatreportland/live.
State Theatre and Port City Music Hall will present a streaming show from Lake Street Dive’s Kearney and Davis of Okkervil River and Cuddle Magic. The two musicians collaborated on “Still Flying,” released on May 15.
The album was inspired by a musical exploration trip to West Africa that the pair took in 2018, during which they collaborated with celebrated Ghanaian musician Stevo Atambire.
