Erskine Academy in South China has announced its class of 2020 top 10 seniors. The students are listed by rank, according to a news release from Betsy Benner, guidance counselor at the academy.

Sarah Jarosz, daughter of Karen and James Jarosz of Fairfield, is valedictorian.

Throughout her four years at Erskine, she participated in such activities as National Honor Society, LEO Club, Student Council, the HOPE Club (Helping Others Persevere at Erskine), tennis, Prom Committee, and she completed nearly 150 hours of community service projects.

Jarosz received high honor roll distinction every trimester, awards of excellence in the areas of English, social studies, French, U.S. history, and precalculus, and she is a Renaissance Senior of the Trimester award recipient.

In addition, she also received the Bausch & Lomb Honorary Science Award and she is a Maine Principal’s Association Award recipient.

Jarosz plans to attend Colby College to study mathematics and dance.

Hunter Praul, son of Erika and Darryl Praul of China, is salutatorian.

He is a member of National Honor Society and participated in such activities as AFS (American Field Service), Chess Club, the EA Theater Club, and he also completed 150 hours of community service projects.

A student who has received high honor roll distinction every trimester, Praul received awards of excellence in the areas of English and physics, and received a Renaissance Senior of the Trimester award.

Hunter plans to attend the University of Maine where he plans to major in biology.

Mina Raag-Schmidt, daughter of Tarja Raag and Michael Schmidt of Vassalboro, ranks third in academic standing.

She is a member of such activities as the EA Theater Club, Math Team, the Breakfast Book Club, and the Gay/Straight/Transgender Alliance (GSTA) Club. Raag-Schmidt received high honor roll distinction every trimester, awards of excellence in the areas of English, Spanish, and advanced art, and she has received a Renaissance Senior of the Trimester award.

She plans to attend Lesley University with an undeclared major.

Summer Hotham, daughter of Heide and Charles Hotham of Palermo, ranks fourth in academic standing.

She is a member of National Honor Society and has participated in such activities as the EA Leadership Team, Yearbook, Prom Committee, soccer, basketball and softball, and she completed more than 300 hours of community service projects. Hotham, a four-year high honor roll student, received awards of excellence in English, Spanish and health, and she received Renaissance Recognition and Senior of the Trimester awards.

Hotham plans to attend Thomas College to pursue studies in the area of accounting.

Lyndsie Pelotte, daughter of Shasta and Jerad Pelotte of China, ranks fifth in academic standing.

She is a member of National Honor Society and participated in Student Council, the EA Leadership Team, the LEO Club, Prom Committee, and she completed nearly 220 hours of community service projects. Pelotte was a recipient of the SWE Certificate of Merit, and received high honor roll distinction every trimester. She also received Renaissance Recognition and Senior of the Trimester awards, and as well as awards of excellence in integrated science and French.

Pelotte plans to attend Studio School Los Angeles with a major in commercial dance.

Benjamin Lavoie, son of Nina and Louis Lavoie of Winthrop, ranks sixth in academic standing.

He is a member of the Breakfast Book Club, the Cooking Club, and the Speech and Debate Team. Lavoie received high honor roll distinction, awards of excellence in algebra 2 and chemistry, and he received a Renaissance Recognition award.

Lavoie plans to attend The Culinary Institute of America with a major in culinary science.

Lucy Allen, daughter of Shirley and Patrick Allen of Windsor, ranks seventh in academic standing.

She is a member of National Honor Society and participated in such activities as the EA Theater Club, LEO Club, the EA Leadership Team, Prom Committee, field hockey, tennis, and she completed more than 200 hours of community service projects.

Allen was a recipient of the George Eastman Young Leaders Award, received four-year high honor roll distinction and awards of excellence in Spanish and clay, and she received a Renaissance Senior of the Trimester award.

Allen plans to major in Brain and Cognitive Sciences at the University of Rochester.

Jordan Linscott, daughter of Susan and Thomas Linscott of Windsor, ranks eighth in academic standing.

She is a member of National Honor Society and participated in Student Council, the LEO Club, Future Business Leaders of America, soccer, basketball and lacrosse, and she completed more than 200 hours of community service projects.

Linscott received high honor roll distinction every trimester, and received awards of excellence in algebra 1 and watercolors.

She plans to attend the University of Maine with a major in biology.

Dominic Smith, son of Katrina and Dan Jackson of Whitefield, ranks ninth in academic standing.

He participated in such activities as the EA Theater Club, Robotics, the Breakfast Book Club, and Youth in Government. Smith is a Rensselaer Medal recipient, received honor roll distinction every trimester as well as awards of excellence in algebra 1, integrated science, social studies, algebra 2, German, precalculus, U.S. history, and calculus, and he also received a Renaissance Senior of the Trimester award.

Smith plans to major in computer science at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute.

Richard Winn, son of Jamie and Jason Winn of China, ranks 10th in academic standing.

He is a member of the National Honor Society and participated in such activities as the EA Leadership Team, the LEO Club, Robotics, Prom Committee, and he served as class president for two years. Winn earned honor roll status every trimester, and received Renaissance Recognition and Senior of the Trimester awards.

He plans to major in medical biology at the University of New England.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: