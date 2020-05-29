WATERVILLE — A man without an address but carrying a knife was arrested and charged after threatening Irving workers and demanding money Friday afternoon.

Mark Ryder, 45, listed as transient, was arrested on Friday after he held up staff at the Irving store at 445 Kennedy Memorial Drive with a knife in an attempted robbery.

Police received the report of the robbery in progress at 1:22 p.m. from an employee inside the store, Waterville police Sgt. David Caron said later in the afternoon. At the time of the robbery, three staff members were in the store, Caron said.

When officers arrived at the Irving, the store was blocked off, but customers were using the gas pumps. Nobody was injured during the robbery, Caron said, and nobody was evacuated.

Assisting at the scene were Waterville, Oakland and Fairfield police departments and Maine State Police.

Caron said that police left the scene around 2:30 p.m.

“I would like to commend the surrounding communities for responding so quickly to our request,” Caron said. “We are able to rely on other agencies, and it definitely helps us get to a quick resolution.”

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: