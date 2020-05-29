The NCAA released a long and detailed plan Friday to help schools bring athletes back to campus during a pandemic.
The Resocialization of Collegiate Sports: Action Plan Considerations was announced as schools across the country prepare for the return of football players as early as June 8.
The NCAA’s Division I Council voted last week to llift a moratorium on athletic activities starting Monday. That cleared the way for voluntary workouts and training to begin at team facilities.
Schools have already started putting plans in place to test athletes, coaches and staff for coronavirus and implement social distancing. The NCAA says its plan is offered as guidance, consistent with federal and local public health guidelines.
Shortly before the NCAA released its guidelines, the University of North Carolina posted on social media its plan to bring athletes back to campus.
The college football season is scheduled to start around Labor Day weekend, with a few games being played the Saturday before the holiday weekend. There is to be a full slate of games from Sept. 3-7.
This story will be updated
