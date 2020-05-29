MADISON – Blanche Evangeline (Beaulieu) Elias, 87, passed peacefully surrounded by loved ones at Maplecrest Rehabilitation and Living Center in Madison on Monday, Dec. 30, 2019. Blanche was born on March 28, 1932, in Anson, to Alphonse and Josephine (Coro) Beaulieu.She was predeceased by her loving husband, Elias “Goodie” Elias. She will be cherished in the memories of her family and friends.Due to current restrictions, a private service for family members will be held at 9 a.m. on June 6, at St. Sebastian Catholic Church, in Madison. Services originally planned for May 30, 2020 have been cancelled. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Giberson Funeral Home and Cremation Services in Madison and Bingham, Maine. To leave a condolence for the family, share a memory, view the online obituary and to share service and obituary information on social media please visit our website at http://www.gibersonfuneralhome.com

Guest Book