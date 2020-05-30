Police on Saturday arrested a Kentucky man after a high-speed car chase that ended in a crash on Route 1 in Kennebunk.

Joshua Burton, 27, of Louisville, K.Y., was reported to have stolen a vehicle from the Mr. Mike’s Mobil station in York around 9:40 a.m. Saturday. A witness there told police that a man had driven away with a vehicle that was unlocked, with the keys inside, along with a dog and the owner’s cellphone.

Police later spotted the car in Wells, and attempted to pull it over. Burton allegedly fled, and reached “unsafe and reckless speeds with evasive maneuvers to elude officers,” police in Wells, Kennebunk and York said in a news release Saturday afternoon.

Officers chased Burton for about 5.5 miles, to Hall Street in Kennebunk, where he struck another vehicle and rolled over. Police arrested Burton, and charged him with theft, eluding a police officer, and two counts of reckless conduct with a dangerous weapon.

Burton and the two occupants of the vehicle he hit were taken to Maine Medical Center with injuries, police said. The dog in the stolen car “took off from the car” after the crash, the release said.

Route 1 near Hall Street in Kennebunk was closed for a few hours late morning and early afternoon Saturday as authorities cleaned up and investigated the scene.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »