The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention on Saturday reported four deaths and 56 additional cases of the novel coronavirus, a rise in fatalities on the weekend before a planned reopening of much of the state’s economy.

The report brings totals around Maine to 2,282 cases and 89 deaths. Of the total case number, 2,025 have been confirmed by testing and another 257 are considered “probable” cases.

Hospitalizations, a key measure of Maine’s readiness to reopen, dipped on Saturday, to 46. The state had recently seen a rise in people admitted to hospitals with COVID-19, as high as 60 during the past week.

The people reported to have died are a woman in her 50s from York County, and a woman in her 90s, a woman in her 60s and a man in his 70s, all from Cumberland County.

Subtracting numbers of people who have recovered — 1,505 — and died, there were 688 active cases on Saturday.

On Monday, Maine plans to reopen retail stores, campgrounds and state parks. The maximum size of public gatherings will also increase from 10 to 50. In three counties, restaurants will be able to offer outdoor seating.

Still, Mills postponed indoor dining in Cumberland, York and Androscoggin counties, which were scheduled to offer that service Monday.

The governor is still defending in court a 14-day quarantine rule for out-of-state visitors; the owners of two restaurants and two campgrounds last month sued to have it lifted, saying it was unnecessarily restrictive and harmful to their business. On Friday, a federal judge denied a preliminary motion for an injunction against the rule, just hours after the U.S. Justice Department threw its weight behind the plaintiffs.

Maine’s hospitals had 46 patients with COVID-19, 18 of whom were in intensive care and 11 on ventilators. The state had 238 ventilators available of a total 319, and 139 intensive care beds available of 394. Maine also had 441 alternative ventilators that breathe for patients with aggressive cases.

Around the world on Saturday, there were more than 6 million cases of COVID-19, and 367,000 deaths. The United States had 1.8 million cases and 104,000 deaths.

