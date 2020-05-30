EMBDEN – David Earl Strickland, 89, passed away May 25, 2020 at Lakewood Continuing Care in Waterville. He was born on Nov. 12, 1930 in New Portland, the son of Forest and Minnie (Coltrain) Strickland. David grew up in New Portland and as a young boy always enjoyed time outdoors and living on his family’s farm. He often told stories of his childhood with his parents and brothers growing up on the family homestead. David graduated from Central High School in New Portland in 1948. He co-owned Dirgo Dowel with his brother, Gerald, and employed many people over the years. David had a brilliant mind for designing and building machinery. He was truly a life-long learner. He would become interested and curious about a topic and learn how to accomplish it. On May 29, 1958, he married the love of his life and best friend, Leanora Dawn Strickland. Together they enjoyed the outdoors and spent countless hours hunting and fishing. They had fond memories of snowmobiling with their grandchildren. David enjoyed carpentry and building projects and over the years built and designed many things. David loved his flower gardens and designed all of the beautiful landscaping at their homes in Embden and Florida. After retirement, he and Dawn enjoyed traveling throughout the country, cruises with friends, spending time at Round Mountain Pond, and splitting their time between their summer home in Maine and their winter home in Florida. He was a past member of the Freemason’s, the Lion’s Club, and the Shrine Temple. He is survived by his best friend and loving wife of 62 years, Leanora Dawn Strickland; son, Jay Strickland of Bingham, daughter, Jodie Murphy and husband Richard of North Chelmsford, Mass., daughter-in-law, Lousie Strickland of Bingham; grandchildren, Garrad Strickland and wife Janneke of Farmington, Amber Easler and husband Michael of Bingham, Whitney Plog and husband Jason of Bingham, Kassandra Pierce and husband Matthew of Richmond, Chris Murphy and Shane Murphy of North Chelmsford, Mass.; great-grandchildren, Elizabeth, William, and Thomas Strickland, Roland Easler, Justice, Jason II, Juliet, and Josey Plog; sisters-in-law, Louise Hagerstrom of Strong, Olive “Pat” Newell of New Portland, and Tina Strickland of Litchfield.He was predeceased by his parents, Forest and Minnie “Faye” Strickland; his brother, Gerald and his wife Ruth, brother, Raymond and his wife Gloria; in-laws, Vaughn and Laura Davis; sister-in-law, Hilda and her husband, John Jalbert, brother-in-law, Bernard Newell, brother-in-law, John Hagerstrom.A graveside service will be held at a later date at the convenience of the family. Arrangements under the direction and care of Dan and Scott’s Cremation and Funeral Service, 445 Waterville Road, Skowhegan ME 04976. In lieu of flowers, friends wishing may make donations in David’s memory toAlzheimer’s Association Maine383 U.S. Route 1, Suite 2CScarborough, ME 04074

