PITTSTON – Surrounded by family, Jean Evelyn Leavitt Webb, 84, passed on to be with her Lord on May 26, 2020. Jean was born in Pittston, the daughter of William C. Webb and Evelyn McGee Webb. She attended schools in Pittston and Gardiner graduating from Gardiner High School in 1953.After high school, Jean held several secretarial jobs, worked in food service for MSAD 11 and was employed by the State of Maine Department of Health and Human Services until her retirement in 1997 after 23 years.Her most important job was raising and loving her children, grandchildren, nieces, nephews and any child who came into her life. She did her best to live in a way that honored God and would often say “Your life may be the only Bible your neighbor reads”. Jean served on The Board of Trustees of the Hoch Field. She was a member of First Baptist Church of Gardiner for over 50 years where she sang in the choir, served faithfully as a member of the Baptist Ladies of Christian Service, and was often busy with church projects. She loved her family and many friends, but most of all loved the Lord.Jean enjoyed singing with her family, sewing, crocheting and knitting. She loved visiting the ocean, enjoyed spending time at the family camp on Pleasant Pond and being with those she loved. Jean loved to visit her family on Sunday afternoons with Dan, Betty, DIann (Sue), Doug, Susan and Emerson Fern Bailey. Jean was predeceased by her parents, William and Evelyn Webb; her sister, Marguerite and her husband Edward R. Bailey; her nephew, Daniel Bailey; her first husband, William E. Leavitt and her second husband, Donald Webb. She is survived by her daughters, Laurie Leavitt of Gardiner, and Mary Bailey and her husband Tom of Pittston, her son, William A. Leavitt and his wife Cathey of Farmingdale; a brother, Robert Webb and his wife Nancy of Randolph, sisters-in-law, Margaret Staples and Pauline Webb; grandchildren, Christopher Bailey and wife Natalie, Mathew Bailey and wife Kristina, Lauri-Beth Rankin and husband Keith, William B. Leavitt, Melissa Skovronsky and husband John, David Cunningham; nieces, Diann Bailey, Pamela Moody, nephew Douglas Webb; stepchildren, Margo Willette and her husband Darrell, Nancy Minchin, Donald E. Webb and his wife Catherine, Ronald Webb and his wife Marie, Jonathan Webb and his wife Judy; several step-grandchildren; and great-grandchildren; and close friends. Jean’s family would like to say a special thanks to Mary Lewis for her wonderful love and care. There will be a private family service due to the current restrictions. Arrangements are in the care of Staples Funeral Home and Cremation Care, 53 Brunswick Avenue, Gardiner, Maine. Condolences, memories, and photos may be shared with the family on the obituary page of the Staples Funeral Home website: http://www.familyfirstfuneralhomes.com In lieu of flowers, donations may be made toFirst Baptist Churchof Gardiner47 Church StreetGardiner, ME 04345to be used for renovationof the kitchen.

Guest Book

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous