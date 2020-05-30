BRUNSWICK – Joan D. Grant, 78, of Brunswick, passed away on May 25, 2020 at her home.Joan was born in Bristol, Conn. on Dec. 12, 1941 to William B. and Dorothy J. (O’Donnell) Apel. She attended Bristol schools and graduated from Bristol High School.Joan worked for 30-plus years for Mammoth Mart, King’s, Zayer’s, and Ames; she enjoyed spending time around the water, especially the ocean, and being out on the boat. She loved above all to spend time with her family. Joan was predeceased by her parents.She is survived by her loving daughter, Janet Lee (Grant) Elliot and husband Charlie; her grandchildren, Christina Sapienza and husband Lewis, Heather Lee Turmenne, Danielle Turmenne and partner Tobey McAffe, and Michelle Turmenne and partner David Wright; as well as her great-grandchildren, Tommy, Timmy, Angel, Ariellah, Jericho, and Victoria.There will be a celebration of Joan’s life at Reed State Park on Monday, June 1, at 11 a.m. There will be a small gathering afterwards; please bring your own picnic lunch.Condolences may be expressed at http://www.funeralalternatives.net.

