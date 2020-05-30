WINSLOW – Rodney John McCaslin, 61, passed away on Memorial Day, May 25, 2020 at Maine General Hospital in Augusta due to liver and kidney failure and we are so happy that his beloved sister Barbara was by his side. During his hospital stay family and friends were able to stay by his bedside in shifts 24 hours a day so that he would not be alone and we are so grateful to the Maine General Staff for their kindness and loving care.Rodney was a kind and generous man who would do anything for his family and friends. He loved to play golf, a game of pool and hang with his beloved dog, Sadie. He was born Oct. 20, 1958 and was a graduate of Winslow High School. He graduated from Maine Maritime Academy and worked for years as a Merchant Marine until his retirement. He lived on the Heywood Road in Winslow with his wife, Judy, and his home was the residence for numerous family and friends who needed a place to stay. Although he hardly ever would be seen in the pool himself, it was a gathering place. Downstairs, the pool table could sure tell some stories and most days he enjoyed a game of pool with his good friend, Chad. He loved the game of golf and his un Orthodox way of teeing off could be seen every year at the Collier Clash and Randy and nephew, Nate, always had something to say to him. He enjoyed the after-golf pig roast at the Colliers.He loved the Giants football team and would rub it in if they ever won against the Pat’s or Dolphins. The “Rocket Man” was so great and helpful to his mom when she lived alone and he was first in line to help his family. He could tell a story and start things rolling and then step back and watch the fireworks. Those that got to share his company when they went on a road trip sure have stories to tell. He will be deeply missed by all those who knew him.He is survived by his wife, Judy; and siblings, Edward and Ruthanne, Carl and Annette, Barbara and David, Bruce, Colleen and Didin, Andy and Heather and sister-in-law, Brenda. He was especially close to nephews, Jonathan and Brian and niece, Kalena; and was the godfather to his great-nephews, Aidan and Connor. He also will be missed by all his other nieces and nephews (his favorites, depending upon who was in the room with him) Jeff, Julia, Rachel, Jeremy, Jennifer, Brandon, Nate, Tyler, Corey, Kyle, Lindsay, Nicole and Stephanie. He will surely be missed by friends, Bob and Jodi, Marc and Cyndi, Danielle and Erika, Mike Henry, Chad, Dawn, Todd, Chris, and Bill, as well as so many other relatives and friends.Rodney was predeceased by his mother, Marjorie and his dad, Harvey; and his brother, Ken .A “Gathering” will be held Saturday, June 6, at 6 p.m. at the family homestead on the Eames Road in Winslow on the back lawn maintaining social distancing as Rodney would want everyone to be healthy and safe. Be prepared to share stories, laughter, and we will even accept tears. For those unable to attend, please check Bruce McCaslin’s facebook page for a Zoom link. Arrangements under the direction and care of Dan and Scott’s Cremation and Funeral Service, 445 Waterville Road, Skowhegan, ME 04976. In lieu of flowers donations may be made toAlmost Home RescueP.O. Box 9421 # 377South Portland, ME 04116(Almost Home Rescue.net)

Guest Book

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous