ROME – Stephen James Loder Sr., 72, passed away May 14, 2020 at MaineGeneral Medical Center in Augusta. He was born Sept. 24, 1947 in Massachusetts, the son of Alfred and Esther (Bean) Loder.He graduated from Erskin Academy in 1965 and as a commercial truck driver for Fred’s Coffee from 2009 to 2019. On May 26, 2001, he married Cynthia Colson in Bangor. He was a member of the Elks Club and enjoyed playing darts, pool, and helping people with whatever they needed.Stephen is survived by his wife of 18 years, Cynthia (Colson) Loder of Rome; three sons, Tobey Loder and wife Heidi of Fairfield, Stephen Loder Jr. of Clinton, Jeramy Loder and wife Tammy of Clinton; two stepsons, Mark Rancourt and wife Pauline of Oakland, Peter Rancourt and partner Audra Fleury of Winslow, stepdaughter, April Rancourt and partner Jamie Webster of Belgrade; 10 grandchildren; one great-grandchild; two sisters, Adrienne Loder of California, Ruth Armstrong of Fairfield; mother-in-law, Beverly Furbush; three sisters-in-law, Lori Kopaz of Louisiana, Lisa Colson and partner David Conley of Waterville, Diane Colson of Benton, three brothers-in-law, Richard Colson of Portland, Dana Colson and partner Laurie Clement of Mercer, Lawrence Colson of Ellsworth.A graveside service will be held at a later date at the convenience of the family.Arrangements under the direction and care of Dan and Scott’s Cremation and Funeral Service, 445 Waterville Road, Skowhegan ME 04976. In lieu of flowers, friends wishing may makedonations in Stephen’s memory to theWaterville Elks Lodge76 Industrial StreetWaterville ME 04901

Guest Book

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous