BOSTON — A massive fire broke out in South Boston early Saturday, tearing through seven residential buildings and leaving five firefighters injured.

The seven-alarm fire started around 3:30 a.m., the Boston Fire Department said. Around 40 people have been displaced by the blaze. The firefighters were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Damage was estimated at $10 million, Boston25news.com reported. At least five buildings appeared to be a total loss, said Boston Fire Department Commissioner Jack Dempsey.

The Red Cross was helping the displaced residents.

Comments are not available on this story.

Augusta and Waterville news

Get news and events from your towns in your inbox every Friday.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.
Related Stories
Latest Articles