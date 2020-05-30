WORCESTER, Mass. — Three local students received bachelor of arts degrees from College of the Holy Cross during a virtual celebration of the class of 2020 on May 22.

The students include Theresa Gervais of Chelsea, magna cum laude; Nicholas Menice of Monmouth, and Ryan Sinclair of Farmingdale, magna cum laude.

The live video program, during which graduates received electronic diplomas, featured a special message from director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and Holy Cross alumnus Dr. Anthony Fauci ’62.

The virtual celebrations will be followed by an in-person commencement ceremony for the class of 2020 to be held in spring 2021.

