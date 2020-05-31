Like everyone else, on a recent morning I was disturbed by the sound of an Amber Alert. In this case it was essentially useless. If such alerts are to be issued (as they should be), more information is required. I would suggest information about last known location, description of vehicles or persons involved, etc. Most people can’t look up information by way of a license plate number.

It’s important for simple, SMS technology to be used more broadly for distribution of important information rather than “apps,” through which the cacophony of the world resounds ad nauseam.

Travis York

Hallowell

