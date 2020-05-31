Maine Sen. Susan Collins is under relentless attack by her presumed Democratic opponent Sara Gideon. Gideon’s disingenuous and often misleading and untrue ads are magnified by multi-million dollars in attack ads that are funded by out-of-state dark money provided by far-left allies of New York Sen. Chuck Schumer. Gideon claims “money changes everything,” but with all the dark money spent on her campaign she most certainly will be beholden to Schumer and his friends.

The truth is that while Gideon has abandoned legislative duties and hit the campaign trail, Sen. Collins has been diligently working while writing pandemic-related legislation to help ease the resulting financial problems of Mainers. In her years in the Senate, Collins has earned an excellent and hard-earned record. An indication of her commitment and hard work is her lifetime record in the Senate of zero votes missed, over 7,000 made. She recently was named “most bipartisan senator” for the seventh consecutive year. Sen. Collins has earned important seniority status on a number of important committees that increases her ability to influence legislation and obtain funding that benefits Maine people.

Bottom line is, does it make any sense to kick out our hard-working, independent and effective Sen. Collins? Do we want to set the precedent of letting out-of-state dark money negatively influence our elections here in Maine?

To counter this outrageous attack on our elections, we Mainers must go to the polls and vote to re-elect Sen. Collins. Voting is free and our vote for Sen. Collins will tell the outsiders that Maine voters are not for sale, are loyal to those who work hard on our behalf, and that we will not be bullied into doing otherwise.

George W. Ames Winthrop

