There has been a lot of talk about the Paycheck Protection Program’s impact on small business in Maine, but it has also had a life-saving impact for the nonprofit sector.

I was the first investor in REDD energy bars, and they received PPP funding through Bank of America, which has been critical for REDD’s survival considering the nationwide shutdown of convenience stores.

My nonprofit foundation, Land Conservation Assistance Network, received PPP funding through Peoples United Bank, which has been absolutely critical for us when other funding sources have disappeared overnight.

Both REDD and LandCAN are incredibly grateful to Sen. Susan Collins for working in a bipartisan fashion to deliver financial relief so quickly during the height of this viral storm.

Both REDD and LandCAN serve national audiences and consumer bases from Maine headquarters. As society gradually reopens, our skilled work forces will maintain our leadership positions and impact on our clientele nationwide because of the successful deployment of PPP.

Without Sen. Collins’ Paycheck Protection Program, the outlook for our small nonprofit and startup companies would be very grim in the current lockdown environment, so thank you, Sen. Collins, for working hard to keep Maine nonprofits and startup companies in business.

Amos S. Eno

president, Land Conservation Assistance Network

Falmouth

