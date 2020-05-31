More than two months after Gardiner officials closed City Hall to the public, the building will reopen Monday on a limited basis and with public health restrictions in place.

The timing of the opening coincides with Gov. Janet Mills’ plan to gradually open businesses and offices across the state after they were shuttered earlier this year to help slow the spread of coronavirus.

Gardiner City Manager Christine Landes made the announcement via a Facebook Live video recorded Friday and posted to the city’s Facebook page.

“Here we are, two months later, and we are diligently preparing for the City Hall to open again on June 1, 2020,” Landes said. “Things will be a bit different when you visit us at City Hall, as I am sure you are also experiencing this everywhere else.”

Here are the changes:

• Public hours at City Hall and in the Gardiner Police Department lobby are now 12:30 p.m. to 4 p.m.

• A member of city staff will be posted at the door to let residents know whether they can enter the lobby.

• At any one time, only three people will be allowed into the public area of City Hall: Two at the front counter and one at the Planning Department counter. And only one person will be allowed at a time into the Police Department lobby.

• Unless seeking a marriage license, residents are asked to come in one at a time.

• If the maximum number of people allowed has been reached, residents are asked to wait outside and remain at least 6 feet from one another or inside their vehicles.

• Masks and the use of hand sanitizer are required when entering City Hall. Residents who are unable to wear masks are asked to call ahead and make alternate arrangements.

• City staff will accept checks or credit/debit cars for payments. No cash will be accepted. If a receipt is not required, residents are asked to use the locked drop box in front of City Hall.

• Residents are requested to bring their own pens.

• No public restrooms are available for the time being.

• Anyone showing signs of coronavirus infection is prohibited from entering City Hall.

In March, the City Council voted to close City Hall for two weeks. That was extended under state public health directives, including Mills’ stay-at-home order for Maine residents.

During that initial closure period, Denise Brown, Gardiner’s finance director, said glass shields were installed in the public lobby to provide separation between city staff and the public.

The Gardiner Public Library is also expected to reopen with limited operations Monday, including a takeout service via a window at the rear of the library.

Because of limits on public gatherings, City Council meetings have been held online. Landes said that will continue until further notice.

Landes said for the upcoming state primary election, scheduled for July 14, absentee ballots will be provided on request. When residents pick them up, they will also receive a self-addressed, stamped envelope to return them without having to come back to City Hall.

Since March, city officials had closed Waterfront Park and the Gardiner Dog Park, but both have been reopened, Landes said.

“We look forward to serving our friends, residents, taxpayers and businesses of Gardiner,” she said. “We have missed you.”

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: