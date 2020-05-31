AUGUSTA – Bernadine Arlita Dutil, 88, of North Vassalboro, died at Glenridge Nursing Home of Augusta on May 24, 2020. She was born April 23, 1932, a daughter of the late Bernard and Yvonne (Bovin) Poulin. Bernadine attended local schools then proceeded to get her Med Tech and CNA certification. She worked at Lakewood Continuing Care in Waterville and Volmer’s Nursing Home in Vassalboro retiring from Volmer’s. Bernadine was a parishioner and Eucharistic Minister at St. Bridget’s Catholic Church until the closing of St. Bridget’s, she then became a parishioner of St. John Church in Winslow. She enjoyed cooking, baking, sewing, needlepoint, crochet, music and family time. Bernadine is survived by three daughters, Mary Sadulsky and husband Patrick of Clinton, Angela Burns of Manchester, and Yvonne Dutil of Vassalboro, one son, Anthony Dutil and wife Kelly of Vassalboro; six grandchildren who were all loved by their Memere, Michael Robinson and wife Megan of New York, Bernard Robinson of Bangor, Jennifer Gorman and husband Mike of Fairfield, Arlita Trahan and husband Brian of Monmonth, Nichole Dutil of California, and Tasha Dutil of Vassalboro. Bernadine also loved 12 great-grandkids, Madison Brow, Vincent Robinson, Colton Robinson, Mackenzie Robinson, Jacob Owen, Trevor Robinson, Landen Robinson, Evan Simon, Mycah Gorman, Gracelynn Gorman, Josephine Trahan, and Emmaline Trahan. Bernadine is also survived by her sister, Vondell Mairs and her brother, Bernard Poulin; her two brothers-in-law, Norman Dutil and wife Theresa, and Marlin Dutil, her sister-in-law, Dorothy Romano; as well as several nieces and nephews.Bernadine was predeceased by her beloved husband, Arthur; her parents; her sister, Rosalie Palow, brother-in-law, Harley Mairs; one nephew, Michael Mairs; and sister-in-law, Pasty Dutil. A special thank you to the staff at the Alzheimer’s Care Center in Gardiner and to Glenridge Nursing Center in Augusta. Also a special thank you to Lisa from the Alzheimer’s Care Center for seeing Bernadine through her transition to Glenridge Nursing Home. Visitation will be held on Thursday at Veilleux and Redington Funeral Home at 8 Elm St., Waterville, on Thursday from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Due to restrictions from the State of Maine, a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday at 11 a.m. at St. John’s Catholic Church in Winslow by invitation only. Cards for the Mass will be issued at the wake. Any questions concerning attending The Mass of Christian Burial, please call Tony Dutil at 944-2171. Committal will follow at Village Cemetery in North Vassalboro, also by invitation only.

