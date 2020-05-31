AUGUSTA – Donald J. Veilleux, 81 of Oakland, left this earth peacefully to join his wife on May 26, 2020 after a short stay at Alfond Center for Health in Augusta. He was born Aug. 10, 1938, the first child of Paul and Grace (Tondreau) Vigue in Waterville.Graduating in 1958 with high honors from Waterville High School. He married the love of his life Mary MacDonald on Aug. 29, 1959. Mary passed away in 2018 after almost 60 years of marriage.He owned and operated Don’s Pool Hall for several years in the early 1960s in the South End of Waterville. He worked as a cost accountant for Edwards Manufacturing, Bates Woolen Mill and Lipman Hatchery, also Maine Veterans Home in Augusta as a CNA. Don and Mary operated Veilleux’s Foster Home for 20-plus years in their home in Oakland. He also owned Don’s Sporting Goods and Snowmobile Parts in Oakland for many years.Don enjoyed building numerous barns and sheds that still stand today. He enjoyed Maine’s changing seasons for fishing, hunting, snowmobiling, four-wheeling and camping. He also relished RVing with his wife, bringing their grandchildren regularly, and enjoyed two winters in Florida. Don spent a considerable amount of his life around North Pond in Smithfield, even meeting Mary at the Smithfield Roller Rink in 1957.Don was a cherished Pepere to his grandchildren and great-granddaughters. His optimism was endless. His smile and laughter were infectious, his humor was priceless. Don’s positive attitude and support gave strength to those around him. If you had met Don, you were his friend.Don is survived by two children, Richard Veilleux and his wife Cathy, Candis Veilleux and significant other, Ed Papsis; four grandchildren, Michael Veilleux, fiancé Jess Labbe and son Mason; Kelsey Veilleux, fiancé Elbridge Hardy, great-granddaughters, Raegyn and Devyn; Anthony Papsis, girlfriend Ariel Kane and Nick Papsis; two step-granddaughters, Desiree Thompson and Danielle Papsis. Don leaves behind his brother and lifelong best friend, Gerry Veilleux, also his only sister, who was precious to him, Sandra Saucier, special in-laws, Barbara and Roger LeClair.We will all miss him tremendously; no family get together will be the same without him.A Christian Mass will be held at Notre Dame Church in Waterville, to be announced. A Service of Veilleux and Redington Funeral Home, 8 Elm St., Waterville, ME 04901. (207) 872-7676

