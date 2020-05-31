FAIRFAX, Va. – Patricia Powers Bizier passed away from complications of COVID-19 on Sunday, May 24, 2020, in Fairfax, Va., at the age of 87. Patricia was born in Presque Isle on June 22, 1932, and is a 1949 graduate of Mt. Merici Academy in Waterville. Patricia married Dominique C. Bizier of Winslow in 1955. She graduated from the University of Maine at Orono with a B.S. in Education in 1956. Patricia resided in Maine for a few years following her graduation and in 1960 moved to Portsmouth, N.H. where she made her home and served as a kindergarten teacher at Lady Isle School. Her husband’s career took Patricia to Washington, D.C. in 1965 and she resided in the Washington area for the remainder of her life, living in Alexandria and Fairfax for over 50 years. She was first and foremost an educator. She worked as a kindergarten teacher for Fairfax County Public Schools for several years. After her children were grown, Patricia returned to graduate school at Catholic University and earned an M.S. in Library Science in 1982. Patricia went on to a long and satisfying career as a librarian at Northern Virginia Community College, Manassas Campus from which she retired in 1995. After retiring from NOVA Manassas, she shifted easily back into the role of grandmother and caretaker. Patricia devoted herself to her family and her passions for gardening, cooking, reading and genealogy. She will be remembered for hosting many family gatherings including “Grammy’s Summer Camp,” where her grandchildren swam, played games, and did craft projects together. Patricia always had time to spend with her children and grandchildren. She met you with an open heart, a ready smile, open ears, and a caring nature. Patricia never passed up an opportunity to read a book, go for ice cream, or play dominoes with her family. She was a long-time parishioner at both Good Shepherd Catholic Church in Alexandria, Va. and St. Mary of Sorrows Catholic Church in Fairfax, Va. and was a 12 year resident of The Virginian Retirement Community, also in Fairfax, where she served as treasurer of the Virginian Association of Residents. Patricia’s family and friends will remember her determination, belief in education, but especially her undying love and support. Left to celebrate her memory are her four children, Nancy Bizier Adams of Fairfax, Va., Steven Bizier of Leonardtown, Md., Karen Bizier Smith of Falls Church, Va., and Michael Bizier of King George, Va.; and nine grandchildren.Patricia was predeceased by her parents, Gertrude Pinette Powers and Dennis Joseph Powers; her husband, Dominique Clement Bizier; younger brother, Richard Powers of Santa Ana, Calif., and two stepsisters, Dorothy “Kate” Pelletier and Mildred Massaria. Interment will be at Fairfax Memorial Park. [Streaming service information St. Ambrose Church and Fairfax Memorial Park when available] In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Arlington, Va.

Guest Book

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous