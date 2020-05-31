AUGUSTA – Stephanie Marie Patenaude, 41, passed away on Thursday, May 21, 2020 with family and friends by her side. She was born on Jan. 3, 1979, the daughter of Roger N. and Sandra (Rouillard) Patenaude.Stephanie attended Augusta schools. She worked at Canton Express for many years and also at Peaslees Market.Stephanie loved going to the beach and spending time with her daughter and family.She was predeceased by her father, Roger N. Patenaude; her maternal grandparents, Albert and Yvonne Rouillard; paternal grandparents, Roger and Orilda Patenaude; aunts, Joyce Wright and Connie Humphrey; and cousins, Keith York and Bruce Arbour.Stephanie leaves behind her daughter, Kayleigh May, who was the world to her; her mother, Sandra Patenaude and her partner Robert Dill; sister, Stacey Shields and her partner Paul Smith of Winthrop, brother, Ron Gagne and his wife Melissa of North Las Vegas, Nev.; aunts and uncles, Carol Poulin and her husband John, Pauline York and her partner Butch Heald, Diane Arbour, Carmeline Edgecomb and her husband Ken, Wally Humphrey and Darrell Wright; nephew, Nicholas Shields, nieces, Elizabeth, Izabella and Aliza Gagne; and several cousins and friends.The family would like to express their heartfelt thanks to the staff of MaineGeneral Home Care and Hospice for the care and compassion they showed to Stephanie and the family during their time with her.At her request, there will be no public visiting hours. A private service will be held at a later date. Arrangements have been entrusted to Plummer Funeral Home, 16 Pleasant St., Augusta, Maine.Condolences, stories and photos may be shared at http://www.plummerfh.com. Those who desire may make donations in Stephanie’s memory to:Family Violence Project83 Western Ave.Augusta, ME, 04330

