I have a relative who is near the end of his prison sentence in Warren. He is a drug addict who has made great strides since his incarceration by taking advantage of programs and getting clean. He is supposed to be released June 30 but now that may not happen.

He was awaiting punishment recently because he filed for unemployment. Ironically enough, his account was set up by prison authorities. It was a convenient way for the prison system to siphon money by charging rent and deducting other fees and expenses. Then the governor became “appalled” at the thought of a rehabilitated prisoner having any needs when they get released.

You see, my relative was very excited to be earning money so that he could make a fresh start and become a contributing citizen. He is a hard worker who was thankful for his job until COVID hit and he lost it.

How does one get back on their feet when they get out of prison with nothing? How is it that the prisoners who lost their jobs also lost their right to file unemployment?

It appears that the prison system benefited from taking the pandemic money, so signing up prisoners for unemployment seemed like a good deal until the governor slapped their hands. Now they are taking it out on the prisoners, who are pawns in political machinations. I am “appalled.”

Louise Howell

Boardman, Ohio

