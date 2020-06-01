Since the onset of COVID-19, 200 volunteers under the organization of Chloe Maxmin’s Senate District 13 campaign have called more than 12,838 seniors in Lincoln County plus Washington and Windsor. Because of these phone calls, more than 100 individuals were assisted with the delivery of groceries and prescriptions, rides to doctor appointments, masks, and social support.

As one of those many volunteers, I can attest that these calls were very much appreciated. The vast majority of folks have said they’re doing well thanks to nearby family. The most gratifying response was, “I have such wonderful neighbors who are watching out for me and making sure I’m OK.”

I believe that Chloe is the only legislator who made the effort and took the initiative to organize a phone bank in her district. This is the type of person we need as our senator, one who has the compassion and empathy to reach out to her constituents as we deal with COVID-19, or any other concern.

During Chloe’s campaign for District 88, I volunteered for the first time in a political campaign. Having been so impressed by Chloe’s genuineness and energy, I knew I had to get involved. I feel that way now more than ever. Chloe brings out the best in all of us by her example and enthusiasm, and I strongly urge you to support her with your vote in November.

Joan F. Jackson

Jefferson

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »