Beacon Hospice in Augusta will offer a hospice training class for anyone interested in giving a small amount of time to someone with a life limiting illness. Volunteers listen to stories, read, offer companionship, veteran to veteran program, holding hands and just being present. The seven-week class meets one day a week for two to three hours, according to a news release from Kathie Dunphy of Beacon Hospice.

Beacon Hospice is located all over the state as well as the U.S. It has four different offices in Maine that cover specific areas. The Augusta office provides services from Jackman to Boothbay Harbor, over to Livermore and out toward Freedom, with all towns in between.

The class can be virtual or in person here in Augusta at its office if people are willing and close by.

For more information, contact Dunphy at 207-621-1212 or [email protected].

