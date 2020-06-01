Stable Gallery partners have canceled its 2020 season. As Priscilla McCandless wrote to participating artists, “It was a difficult decision to make because we have been dedicated to sharing fine craft and art for the last 14 years. However, we decided to err on the side of caution,” according to a news release from member Polly Smith.

The partners considered a shorter season but in the end, the number of art objects to be managed and cleaned regularly was too daunting. Rules for gatherings might have made art openings difficult at best. As partner Mary Hall said, “There were just too many strikes against us. We expected the 14-day quarantine rule to discourage out-of-staters from visiting and Maine residents to wisely choose to focus on their health and safety,” according to the release.

Come next winter, Stable Gallery will consider its options and determine whether there is a location available for reopening in the Damariscotta area. Until then, the partners encourage people to access the gallery’s website for quality art. Members can be reached via email at [email protected].

