FREEPORT — Beware the $26 Bean boot.

An L.L.Bean warehouse sale advertised on Facebook selling deeply discounted boots and shoes is actually a scam with apparent overseas ties, and the real L.L.Bean is trying to get the multiple ads taken down.

“It is a fraudulent site with no connection to L.L.Bean,” spokeswoman Amanda Hannah said Monday afternoon. “We are actively working with Facebook and others to have this site, and any others, removed as soon as possible.”

Using www.llbeanonlinestore.shop, www.llbeanstore.club and others, the sites advertise discounts as steep as 80% using the real L.L.Bean’s logos and photos.

Orders don’t appear to go through, according to comments under the ads. Credit care charges are made to a computer software store in Singapore.

“Trying to decide between $19 boots and a $35 Rolex,” joked one commenter.

Hannah said she was trying to find out the number of customers the company had heard from about the scam.

“We are reminding customers that offers will come directly from L.L.Bean and to double check the URL to ensure it is from llbean.com,” she said. “We also encourage customers to contact their local authorities and their credit card companies.”

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: