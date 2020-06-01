The Fryeburg Fair organizers announced Monday it will not be in operation this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“Our first priority is to protect the health and safety of our community as well as the thousands of visitors who come to our rural town and fairgrounds each year,” the organizers wrote on their Facebook page.

