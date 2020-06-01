The Fryeburg Fair organizers announced Monday it will not be in operation this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.
“Our first priority is to protect the health and safety of our community as well as the thousands of visitors who come to our rural town and fairgrounds each year,” the organizers wrote on their Facebook page.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Editorials
View from Away: Stop focusing on looting in Minneapolis. Be outraged that police keep killing black men
-
Local & State
Fryeburg Fair canceled for 2020
-
Community
38 Special concert canceled in Rangeley
-
Editorials
Our View: Schools face steep challenge in the fall
-
Letters to the Editor
LePage letter a bit hypocritical
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.