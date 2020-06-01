GARDINER — Gardiner officials are expected Wednesday to consider a scaled-back spending proposal for the next fiscal year, and to set a date for a public hearing on the plan.

City councilors held their first discussion last week on the proposed $6.6 million budget. During debate, councilors said they were concerned about the level of spending and the use of city reserves to cover certain costs.

The council directed City Manager Christine Landes and city department heads to identify and eliminate about $200,000 in spending.

City officials are also expected to confirm the appointment of Michael Vella as director of the Department of Public Works, at a annual salary of $63,000.

Vella is an agronomist, whose experience includes serving as a golf course superintendent and a site superintendent for heavy earthworks projects.

Vella, who now lives in Parishville, New York, is a graduate of the Pennsylvania State University. If approved, he is expected to start work by July 6.

The council os also expected to set a deadline of July 1 for registering vehicles in Gardiner that have not been registered because of the closure of government offices due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Gardiner City Council will meet using the Zoom videoconferencing platform. Anyone wishing to participate in the meeting can contact City Hall — 207-582-4200 — for information on how to join.

The meeting, expected to begin at 6 p.m., will also be aired on Facebook Live.

