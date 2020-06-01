Madison Area Memorial High School has announced its class of 2020 graduates, according to a news release from Taylor Pelkey, administrative assistant to guidance at the high school.

They are: Chance Allen, Katrina Barney, Shelby Belanger, Graham Briggs, Nevaeh Burnham, Reid Campbell, Autumn Cates, Olivia Clough, Aaron Corson, Caleb Cowan, Isaiah Cyr, Stacy Depoala, Dawson Eanes, Todd Edgerly, Emily Edgerly, Caden Franzose, Aliya French, Dakota Hall, Glen Harrington IV and Chandra Holt.

Also, Lauria LeBlanc, Grace Linkletter, Carolyn McGray, Riley Merrill, Cianan Morris, Aidan O’Donnell, Izaiah Perkins, Lucy Perkins, Luke Perkins, Isabella Petrey, Roger Picard, Roland Picard, Evelyn Pisch, Skyelar Pollis, LeiLani Rexford, Abigail Spaulding, Jared Tozier, Mikayla Violet, Daxton Winchester and Kathryn Wothen.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: