FARMINGTON — Kneeling for 8 minutes, 46 seconds on the grass and walkways at Meetinghouse Park on Monday night, dozens of people pleaded for “Justice for George Floyd.”

A peaceful speak out and protest march was held in response to the death of 46-year-old George Floyd, a black man from Minnesota who died May 25 while in police custody. A white Minneapolis police officer is accused of kneeling on his neck for that amount of time before his death and has been charged with murder.

Monday’s event was organized by several groups, including some Mount Blue Middle School students, a University of Maine at Farmington staff member and Mainers for Change.

Organizers read the names of others who have been unjustly killed. Examples were given of unjust treatment of black people in the past.

Farmington police chief Jack Peck Jr. spoke about the oath he took as a young officer to defend the Constitution, to protect and serve the citizens, to be fair, honest and transparent to all.

Several speakers took turns on the megaphone and Peck was thanked for coming out to show people there are good police officers. Someone from the crowd said they need to work together to make change.

“We need to use our privilege to dismantle racism,” Stephanie Harman of Farmington said following the march.

People walked from the park to the Post Office carrying signs and chanting “Black Lives Matter,” “no justice, no peace, no racist police.”

