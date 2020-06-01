University of Maine Cooperative Extension will offer a free online overview of raising backyard poultry from 10 a.m. to noon Wednesday, June 3, according to a news release from Becky Gray with the UMaine Extension in Orono.

The online program, led by UMaine Extension livestock specialist Colt Knight, is designed for beginning or prospective backyard and small-scale poultry producers. Participants can gain a general understanding of poultry housing, health and nutrition needs; varieties of waterers and lighting options; and different breeds for meat and egg production.

Register online for the free session at extension.umaine.edu. For more information or to request a reasonable accommodation, contact Becky Gray at 207-781-6099 or [email protected].

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: