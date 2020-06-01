Waterville Senior High School has announced its class of 2020 graduates, according to a news release from Principal Brian Laramee.

Halah J. Al Subaihawi, Devin R. Andreozzi, Trent M. Andreozzi, Emilee L. Arbo, Maryah L. Audet-Gagnon, Estephanie Baez Vazquez, Jess O. Bazakas, Jacqueline Amber Bean, Timara Rayana Bell, Kristen L. Bickford, Taylor R. Bielecki, Abigail Ilana Bloom, Hallee M. Brunette and Bryn L. T. Burrows.

Also, Elizabeth C. Campbell, Damien R. Carey, Amaryllis E. Charles, Katie A. Chase, Kevin C. Chen, Hope Olivia Cogswell, Jacob L. Cornforth, Logan A. Courtois, Remy Kenneth Courtois, Mickayla Elizabeth Lynn Crowley, Maggie Lynn Didonato, Hannah R. Dillingham, Gavin C. Dorr, Duncan C. Doyon and Keegan N. Drake.

Also, Lauren E. Endicott, Jaimee N. Feugill, Sadie Rose-Dawn Garling, Daniel Christopher Gaunce, Chloe Jasmine Geller, Trafton E. Gilbert, Ryan Gilman, Devin R. Goldsmith, Benjamin J. Gombos, Emma J. Goodrich, Sierra E. Grant, Joseph Paul Gray, Cierra M. Guarente and Jacob M. Guerrero.

Also, Kylee Lynn Hamm, Madison P. Hanley, Alexis Mykenzie Hawkins, Shantylane M. Hubiak, Keona Marie Jeror, Miranda L. Juliano, Madaya Katherine Kavis, Sadie Anne Labbe, Ethan Andrew Ladd, Peter Lai, Michael J. LeClair and Jordan Michael Brent Lesiker.

Also, Dakota B. Libby, Jasmine Dawn Marie Liberty, Amelaine Llanto, Hannah Marie Lord, Olivia G. Lovendahl, Joseph H. Macarthur, Rebecca Lynne Maheu, Christopher Emmanuel Manigat, Madeleine A. Martin, Shane Martin, Isaac J. McCarthy, D’Nell Rae McDonald and Maxwell G. McGadney.

Also, Zaharias Vrasidas Menoudarakos, Luquis T. Merrithew, Alana Lee Monk, Mckayla A. Nelson, Flesha A. Paradis, Jelani B. Parker, Lauren E. Pinnette, Sophia Marie Poole, Katlin E. Prat, Barry A. Preble, Nikkia-Lynn A. Pressey, Colby Ryan Quinlan, David Reuben Ramgren, Dasia M. Roberts and Corinne Elizabeth Rogers.

Also, Lily A. Roy, Kira Marie Sencabaugh, Amanda Ariel Shirley, Anthony I. Singh, Jared R. Sioch, Keisha M. Small, Simon W. Smith, Isabella N. Sousa, Joey Dean Stanton Jr., Alisha L. Stevens, Catherine S. Tracy, Brady R. Vicnaire and Natalia E. Von Leigh.

Also, Cole R. Welch, Wayne R. Williams, Alysia M. Wilson, Erin L. Winkley and Caitlyn Ann Young.

